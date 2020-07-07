UCI cancels multiple MTB World Cups, plus BMX worlds and other events

Having a hard time keeping up of what’s on and what’s off in the coronavirus era?

The UCI released an update Tuesday on its many world championship and World Cup events.

What’s still on?

The mountain bike world championships for cross-country, downhill, and pump remain on the schedule for October 5-11 in Leogang, Austria. So, too, are the road world cycling championships, scheduled September 20-27 in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland. Organizers are sticking to the original event schedule and will run the elite men’s individual time trial on September 20, which conflicts with the final stage of the Tour de France.

“Several competitions scheduled for the second half of the year 2020 had to be canceled because the conditions for their good organization were not met,” said UCI president David Lappartient in a statement. “This may mean that the UCI world championships in some disciplines will not be held this year. This is a great disappointment, but the health of the athletes and all those involved in our events, or simply present at them, is our top priority.”

What’s canceled?

The BMX world championships, postponed from its May dates in Houston, have been canceled at the request of the organizers. The next BMX worlds will be in Papendal, Netherlands, August 20-25, 2021, after the rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo. Also canceled are the 2020 Grand Fondo worlds, originally scheduled for September 9-12 in Vancouver, also canceled at the request of organizers.

The UCI also reconfirmed that any current world champion will keep their rainbow jersey in their respective discipline until the next edition if worlds cannot be held this year.

Despite continued the evolution of many events, Lappartient expressed optimism that men’s and women’s road racing is set to resume across Europe in the coming weeks if local conditions allow.

“Spring has been very difficult for cycling, but we are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with the first road races taking place in July and the resumption of the UCI WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour expected in August,” Lappartient said. “However, as we have always said, the restart of the season, whatever the discipline, will depend on the evolution of the health situation in the organizing countries.”