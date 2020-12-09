UCI and FloSports enter into four-year agreement to provide streaming video in North America
Flobikes will be the exclusive online streaming partner for UCI championship events for 2021-2024.
FloSports announced Tuesday that it had finalized a partnership agreement with the UCI to provide an additional 100 hours of competitive cycling online programming.
FloBikes will be the exclusive streaming providers of the UCI world championship series that includes road, cyclocross, track, BMX, mountain bike, and esports events. Additionally, the emergent urban cycling event, and the Telenet UCI cyclocross World Cup events will also be available to North American service subscribers for online viewing.
“We’re looking forward to the partnership with FloSports. The North American market is a very important territory for cycling with a large number of top professionals, but also enthusiastic riders across all disciplines,” said UCI president, David Lappartient. “FloSports is growing stronger and is the future, and they will give their best to promote the sport. We have every reason to believe that the association between the UCI and FloSports will benefit North American audiences.”
For the coming 2021 season, FloBikes online access will also include steaming availability of the Tour de France.
The 2020 broadcast schedule included Strade Bianche, Milano-Sanremo, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Giro d’Italia, the Tour of Flanders, UCI road world championships, the Vuelta a España, the DVV Trofee Cyclocross Series, the Tour Down Under, Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne. Women’s WorldTour racing was also streamed, and viewers had access to view La Course by Le Tour de France and Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the UCI calendar, FloBikes experienced an event viewership increase in excess of 352 percent compared with the previous year; year-over-year subscriber growth increase of over 122 percent.
2020-2021 UCI cycling championship events streamed by FloBikes
UCI Cycling esports world championships
December 9, 2020: Virtual competition
Telenet UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup
December 12, 2020: Namur, Belgium
December 27, 2020: Dendermore, Belgium
January 2, 2021: Hulst, Netherlands
January 24, 2021: Overisje, Netherlands
UCI road world championships
September 18 – 26, 2021: Flanders, Belgium
UCI cyclocross world championships
January 30 & 31, 2021: Oostende, Belgium
UCI track cycling world championships
October 13 – 17, 2021: Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
UCI BMX world championships
August 17 – 21, 2021: Papendal, Netherlands
UCI mountain bike world championships
August 25 – 29, 2021: Val di Sole, Italy
UCI urban cycling world championships
To be announced