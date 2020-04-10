U.S. race cancelations continue as Whiskey Off-Road, Cascade Classic called off

The Whiskey Off-Road and Cascade Cycling Classic are off; USA Cycling withholds race and event sanctioning through May 31.

The wave of U.S. races to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic is extending into late May.

The Whiskey Off-Road, the opening round of the Epic Rides MTB series, has been called off, organizers announced on Thursday. The race was set to be held April 24-26.

Also canceled is the Cascade Cycling Classic road stage race, which was slated for May 27-31.

“Out of respect for existing events with dates already on the calendar, priorities for public health within the City of Prescott, and the uncertainty of what the state of our state will be in five months, we have decided to put our energy into a stellar Whiskey Off-Road in 2021,” said Todd Sadow, the president of Epic Rides.

Registration for all Epic Rides events closed on March 19. And while the promoter has a clearly-stated no-refund policy, they are appealing to riders in asking they be permitted to keep 2020 registration fees, “to help sustain us.” In addition to operational expenses, Epic Rides uses a portion of registration fees for charitable giving, and these funds will still be disbursed to the designated charities. However, for those whose livelihood has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, Epic Rides has requested registrants to contact them via email to petition for a partial refund. Dates for the 2021 edition are still in the works.

Originally on the calendar for May 27 – 31, the 2020 Cascade Cycling Classic has been canceled. The Bend, Oregon based stage race is the longest-running stage race in North America. 2020 would have been the 40th edition of the multi-day road race. However, event organizers did not feel they could go on with preparations with a stay-at-home order in effect through at least April 28, “nor could organizers ensure the health and safety of the Central Oregon community, race participants and volunteers,” wrote Bart Bowen, the Cascade Cycling Classic executive director. The 2021 Cascade Cycling Classic is currently slated for June 2 – 6.

The two cancelations come as USA Cycling has indicted that all sanctioning and permitting for events — races, rides, camps, and clinics — will continue to be on hold, through May 31, 2020.

The national governing body continues to call on all event directors, clubs, coaches, athletes, and members to follow guidelines and regulations issued by national, state, and local authorities with respect to social distancing. USA Cycling is urging all to forego gatherings such as group rides and any other group or team activities where people assemble.