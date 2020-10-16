Tyler Williams, Lauren Stephens, Krista Doebel-Hickok to represent USA in first-ever UCI esports world championships

USA Cycling announced Friday the teams that will compete in the first-ever UCI esports world championships.

The event is scheduled to take place December 8-9 in the Watopia world in Zwift.

Both the men and women will race on identical courses over equal distances, for equal prize money.

USA Cycling hosted esports trials on October 11th. The top three in each of the men’s and women’s races were named to Team USA.

“This year has been about adaptability. We’re excited that we have been able to provide a virtual race series this year to keep our members engaged through the pandemic, now they have the opportunity to take that training to the world stage, all from the comfort of their home,” said USA Cycling director of elite athletics Jeff Pierce.

The world championship event has been in discussion and planning since the UCI road world championships in Yorkshire, in 2018.

While the championship route details, technology requirements, and rider data verification processes have yet to be finalized, the announcement of teams builds on the excitement of the September announcement of the first event of its kind.

Team USA esports roster

Elite Men

Brian Hodges (Shoreline, Wash.; Evoq.bike p/b Enshored)

Jadon Jaeger (Wauwatosa, Wis.; Adapt Cycling)*

Ryan Larson (Galloway, N.J.)

Tanner Ward (Little Rock, Ark.; First Internet Bank)*

Tyler Williams (Santa Rosa, Calif.; L39ION LA)*

Elite Women

Jacqueline Godbe (Chicago, Ill.)*

Krista Doebel-Hickok (Marina del Rey, Calif.; Rally Cycling)*

Laura Matsen Ko (Seattle, Wash.; Evoq.bike p/b Enshored)*

Kristen Kulchinsky (Dix Hills, N.Y.)

Lauren Stephens (Mesquite, Texas; Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank)

Christie Tracy (Austin, Texas; Saris + The Pro’s Closet)

*Athletes earned their qualification with a top 3 finish at the 2020 USA Cycling esports Trials that took place on October 11th.