Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

VeloNews News
News

Two-time world mountain bike champion Dario Acquaroli dies

Acquaroli was one of the rising stars in Italy in the 1990s, and beat the likes of Miguel Martinez and Cadel Evans for the U23 world title. He was 48.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Dario Acquaroli, a two-time world mountain bike champion, recently died in Italy. He was 48.

According to the Italian cycling federation, Acquaroli was riding his bike near Bergamo in northern Italy on April 9 when he was found unconscious on the ground. Emergency services were contacted, but efforts to revive him failed.

Acquaroli was one of the rising stars in Italy during the worldwide mountain bike boom in the 1990s. He won the junior world XC title in 1993 and the U23 XC title in 1996, beating the likes of future Olympic gold medalist Miguel Martinez and 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans.

He competed for several years on the World Cup circuit in cross-country and marathon, riding for such teams as Team Bianchi, Full-Dynamix, and Sintesi Larm.

He was also a five-time Italian national champion and two-time European champion in cross-country.

After retiring from competitive racing, he was involved with several brands and worked in the bike industry. An avid outdoors enthusiast, he chronicled his backcountry skiing and cycling adventures.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon