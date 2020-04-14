Tulsa Tough cancels, to return in 2021

Three-day event cancels due to uncertainties and organizational problems arising from coronavirus crisis.

The Tulsa Tough has become the latest race to cancel due to the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

In the wake of last week’s news that USA Cycling was suspending all race permits through May 31, organizers of Tulsa Tough, scheduled to run June 12-14, have decided to pull the plug. The news was confirmed on the race’s website, Monday.

“The board and staff of Tulsa Tough, Inc. have made the difficult decision to cancel Saint Francis Tulsa Tough in 2020 due to the continued public health and economic impact of COVID-19,” read the post. “Saying that we will miss you is an understatement. But it’s the right thing to do.”

The news is the latest blow to the U.S cycling season. Last week saw the shuttering of the Cascade Classic road race, adding to a list of cancelations that includes the Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila, Redlands Classic, and Tour of Utah.

Although the three-day Tulsa Tough was due to start after the anticipated lifting of USA Cycling’s restrictions, the current health and economic uncertainty proved problematic.

“As of the date of this announcement, we have not been granted all the permits necessary to stage the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, and there is no guarantee we will,” said the race organizers. “Some vendors we rely heavily upon are unable to commit the resources necessary to produce the event. Healthcare providers are working beyond their capacity, and there is no guarantee they would be available to provide medical services key to ensuring the safety of our riders. You deserve our best, and given all the uncertainties, we have no real choice but to cancel for 2020.”

The race organizers have opted to cancel the race rather than attempt to re-schedule for later in the year, with the event due to return June 11-13 2021.

Opting to wait until 2021 would “give the medical community a chance to get this virus under control so we can all feel safe coming together, celebrating and enjoying the camaraderie as we have become accustomed to doing each year.”

All current race registrations for the criteriums and fondos are automatically deferred until 2021, although refunds are also available. All registrants will receive information in due course.