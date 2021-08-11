Become a Member

Brands

Transfers 2022: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the women’s road peloton

From Anna van der Breggen's retirement to Grace Brown signing with FDJ to Uno-X building its 2022 roster, here are the latest moves in the women's peloton.

The transfer window opened August 1 and teams have wasted little time announcing their new signings for the 2022 season.

With several riders set to retire at the end of the season, such as Anna van der Breggen, Jolien D’hoore, and Ruth Winder, there is plenty of space for movement within the women’s peloton.

There have already been some surprise signings with Grace Brown set to move to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, while Hannah Barnes is one of the many signings for the new Uno-X squad.

Bookmark this page and keep up to date with all the latest transfers in the women’s road peloton.

Alé BTC Ljubljana

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Canyon-SRAM Racing

New signing/extension: Katarzyna Niewiadoma (extension).

Leaving: Hannah Barnes (to Uno-X).

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

New signing/extension: Grace Brown (from Team BikeExchange).

Leaving: Lauren Kitchen (retirement)

Liv Racing

New signing/extension: Jeanne Korevaar (extension), Sabrina Stultiens (extension), Ayesha McGowan (from August 1).

Leaving: Lotte Kopecky (to SD Worx)

Movistar

New signing/extension: Emma Norsgaard (extension).

Leaving:

SD Worx

New signing/extension: Kata Blanka Vas (from June 1), Lotte Kopecky (from Liv Racing).

Leaving: Karol-Ann Canuel (retirement), Jolien D’hoore (retirement), Anna van der Breggen (retirement).

Team BikeExchange

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Grace Brown (to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Janneke Ensing (retirement).

Team DSM

New signing/extension: Elise Uijen (neo-pro), Juliette Labous (extension).

Leaving: Susanne Andersen (to Uno-X).

Trek-Segafredo

New signing/extension: Lucinda Brand (extension).

Leaving: Ruth Winder (retirement).

Continental Teams

Arkéa-Samsic

New signing/extension: Morgane Coston (neo-pro).

Leaving:

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Drops-Le Col p/b Tempur

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Jumbo-Visma

New signing/extension: Anna Henderson (extension).

Leaving:

Massi Tactic

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Parkhotel Valkenburg

New signing/extension: Rachel Neylan (from Women Cycling Team).

Leaving:

Rally Cycling

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

New signing/extension: Clara Honsinger (extension), Lauren Stephens (extension).

Leaving:

Valcar Travel & Service

New signing/extension: Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (extension).

Leaving:

Uno-X Women Cycling team

New signing/extension: Anniina Ahtosalo (neo-pro), Susanne Andersen (from Team DSM), Hannah Barnes (from Canyon-SRAM), Rebecca Koerner (neo-pro), Amalie Lutro (from Team Coop-Hitec Products), Mie Bjorndal Ottestad (from Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch), Anne Dorthe Ysland (from Team Coop-Hitec).

Leaving: N/A

