Transfers 2022: Everything you need to know about rider moves in the women’s road peloton

The transfer window opened August 1 and teams have wasted little time announcing their new signings for the 2022 season.

With several riders set to retire at the end of the season, such as Anna van der Breggen, Jolien D’hoore, and Ruth Winder, there is plenty of space for movement within the women’s peloton.

There have already been some surprise signings with Grace Brown set to move to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, while Hannah Barnes is one of the many signings for the new Uno-X squad.

Excited to share that I'll be starting a new journey with @FDJ_NAqui_Fut next year! https://t.co/qCjrbzWuS7 — Grace Brown (@GLBrown321) August 9, 2021

Alé BTC Ljubljana

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Canyon-SRAM Racing

New signing/extension: Katarzyna Niewiadoma (extension).

Leaving: Hannah Barnes (to Uno-X).

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

New signing/extension: Grace Brown (from Team BikeExchange).

Leaving: Lauren Kitchen (retirement)

Liv Racing

New signing/extension: Jeanne Korevaar (extension), Sabrina Stultiens (extension), Ayesha McGowan (from August 1).

Leaving: Lotte Kopecky (to SD Worx)

Movistar

New signing/extension: Emma Norsgaard (extension).

Leaving:

SD Worx

New signing/extension: Kata Blanka Vas (from June 1), Lotte Kopecky (from Liv Racing).

Leaving: Karol-Ann Canuel (retirement), Jolien D’hoore (retirement), Anna van der Breggen (retirement).

Lotte Kopecky will join Team SD Worx for three years from 1 january 2022. "It will be nice to be part of the winning team", she explains.@LotteKopecky #wesparksuccess pic.twitter.com/cUuPuKyqri — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) June 3, 2021

Team BikeExchange

New signing/extension:

Leaving: Grace Brown (to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), Janneke Ensing (retirement).

Team DSM

New signing/extension: Elise Uijen (neo-pro), Juliette Labous (extension).

Leaving: Susanne Andersen (to Uno-X).

Trek-Segafredo

New signing/extension: Lucinda Brand (extension).

Leaving: Ruth Winder (retirement).

Today is a very special day for @RuthWinder Firstly, it's her birthday 🥳 🎂

Then, she wants to tell you an exciting news: 2021 will be her last season in pro cycling 🙌 📽 Enjoy her interview and join us in wishing her all the best for the future: https://t.co/iRvCKZhrs8 pic.twitter.com/ZRQ4vvDXZK — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) July 9, 2021

Continental Teams

Arkéa-Samsic

New signing/extension: Morgane Coston (neo-pro).

Leaving:

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Drops-Le Col p/b Tempur

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Jumbo-Visma

New signing/extension: Anna Henderson (extension).

Leaving:

Massi Tactic

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Parkhotel Valkenburg

New signing/extension: Rachel Neylan (from Women Cycling Team).

Leaving:

Turning a new leaf, beginning a new chapter & about to share a wonderful opportunity with @PushingDreamsNL 🍃📝 Grateful for the @UCI_cycling transfer window enabling this move to better align my vision & values across cycling, sport & life! #pushingdreams pic.twitter.com/T4W0dhYh20 — Rachel Neylan OLY (@rachneylan) August 3, 2021

Rally Cycling

New signing/extension:

Leaving:

Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

New signing/extension: Clara Honsinger (extension), Lauren Stephens (extension).

Leaving:

Valcar Travel & Service

New signing/extension: Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (extension).

Leaving:

Uno-X Women Cycling team

New signing/extension: Anniina Ahtosalo (neo-pro), Susanne Andersen (from Team DSM), Hannah Barnes (from Canyon-SRAM), Rebecca Koerner (neo-pro), Amalie Lutro (from Team Coop-Hitec Products), Mie Bjorndal Ottestad (from Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch), Anne Dorthe Ysland (from Team Coop-Hitec).

Leaving: N/A