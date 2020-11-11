Tour de Yorkshire 2021 canceled

Amaury Sports Organization and Welcome to Yorkshire have announced the cancelation of the 2021 Tour de Yorkshire.

This is the second consecutive year that the Tour de Yorkshire will not take place.

Originally on the calendar for April 30 – May 3, 2021, the men’s and women’s events were proactively canceled due to uncertainty about the pandemic in the coming year.

“The developing situation with COVID-19 meant the event simply became untenable,” read a joint statement from Welcome to Yorkshire — the official tourism agency for the county — and ASO. James Mason, CEO of Welcome To Yorkshire, said it was “a very sad decision to make.”

“The uncertainty in front of us meant it was impossible to plan or commit the resource that the race needs,” the CEO of Welcome to Yorkshire, James Mason, said in a statement Wednesday. “This has been a mutual decision made by Welcome to Yorkshire and the ASO and we will all now look forward to putting all our energies into bringing the race back bigger and better than ever in 2022.”

Welcome to Yorkshire has indicated that the Tour de Yorkshire has become a huge economic benefit to the county, following the success and attention brought to the region following the Grand Départ of the 2014 Tour de France in Yorkshire.

The UCI has indicated that the restart of racing was successful in a compressed calendar format with a high level of safety afforded to riders and teams during the late summer and early autumn of 2020.