Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Introducing the Outside+ App

Members get 15+ publications right in your pocket.

Download Today

VeloNews News
News

Tour de France documentary series to debut June 8 on Netflix

Tour de France officials release the official teaser and confirm the global broadcast on Netflix.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The highly anticipated Tour de France documentary will released on June 8 on Netflix.

Tour de France officials posted the official “teaser” that’s been making the rounds and confirmed the global broadcast will be in early June just weeks ahead of the July 1 start of the 2023 Tour.

Many inside cycling are hoping the high-profile series released internationally will have a similar impact as the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series that lifted the profile of the auto racing format.

Yet one of the top producers said the cycling series will be very dissimilar to the car racing program.

“The idea is not to look like it because that would not pay homage to cycling. Cycling is so different from Formula 1,” Yann Le Bourbouac’h, one of the series producers, told RMC Sport last week. “If only in production, you have to understand that Formula 1 is a championship where you follow one race and then another. You can adjust your narrative arcs.

“The Tour de France does not wait for you. It’s different work, it’s different stories,” he said. “It’s true that the means implemented may seem similar. But it would be wrong to say that it’s the same thing. It’s not possible because the Tour de France is not the same story or the same characters.”

Also read:

The eight-part series promises to lift the lid on what it takes to be a WorldTour-level pro, with its many highs and lows. With unprecedented access to team buses, hotels, and inside team cars, producers hope to reveal the drama and emotions that go into elite bike racing.

Last year, eight teams participated in the series, and TV production crews followed some of the key races and preparation camps ahead of the 2022 Tour de France.

Producers also confirmed last week that negotiations are underway to create a second year of the series, with a deeper focus on the racing and action of the Tour de France in a pivot away from the personal stories.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

Video Alt

One Way South
Video Alt

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer
Video Alt

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike
Video Alt

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon