Tour de France documentary series to debut June 8 on Netflix

The highly anticipated Tour de France documentary will released on June 8 on Netflix.

Tour de France officials posted the official “teaser” that’s been making the rounds and confirmed the global broadcast will be in early June just weeks ahead of the July 1 start of the 2023 Tour.

Many inside cycling are hoping the high-profile series released internationally will have a similar impact as the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series that lifted the profile of the auto racing format.

Yet one of the top producers said the cycling series will be very dissimilar to the car racing program.

“The idea is not to look like it because that would not pay homage to cycling. Cycling is so different from Formula 1,” Yann Le Bourbouac’h, one of the series producers, told RMC Sport last week. “If only in production, you have to understand that Formula 1 is a championship where you follow one race and then another. You can adjust your narrative arcs.

“The Tour de France does not wait for you. It’s different work, it’s different stories,” he said. “It’s true that the means implemented may seem similar. But it would be wrong to say that it’s the same thing. It’s not possible because the Tour de France is not the same story or the same characters.”

The eight-part series promises to lift the lid on what it takes to be a WorldTour-level pro, with its many highs and lows. With unprecedented access to team buses, hotels, and inside team cars, producers hope to reveal the drama and emotions that go into elite bike racing.

Last year, eight teams participated in the series, and TV production crews followed some of the key races and preparation camps ahead of the 2022 Tour de France.

Producers also confirmed last week that negotiations are underway to create a second year of the series, with a deeper focus on the racing and action of the Tour de France in a pivot away from the personal stories.