Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3: Michael Woods bests Rafał Majka in two-up dash

Michael Woods won stage 3 of the 2020 Tirreno Adriatico, besting Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in an uphill sprint, with Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) trailing.

The Canadian who races for EF Pro Cycling took the first climbing stage of this year’s eight-day race.

“Amazing work by my team, they really pulled a lot for me,” said Woods to reporters. “Great teamwork and I finished it, I am very happy! Teamwork makes the dreams work!”

This victory for the Canadian, who crashed in stage 5 of Paris-Nice in March of this year, marks a milestone in his return to racing form.

With the win today, Woods now leads the general classification by five seconds ahead of Majka.

From the start of the stage, a break consisting of Pascal Eenkhoorn (Team Jumbo-Visma), Dimitri Claeys (Cofidis), Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-McLaren), Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ), and Marco Fverslagi (Vini Zabù – KTM) established a gap of seven minutes.

Thomas attacked this group, however, his move was short-lived when EF Pro Cycling turned up the pace inside of 50km to go, and the break brought Thomas back.

The seven men stretched their lead back out to seven minutes, but this group’s move was thwarted by the final climb up the Poggio Murella.

Woods attacked at the base with 20km to go, taking Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana), and Kelderman for an uphill battle.

The EF Pro Cycling rider submitted first and was joined by Majka.

Woods forced Majka to the front in the final kilometer, and rode his wheel until they were inside of 300m to go, where he came around and was able to hold Majka for the win.