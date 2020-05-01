Tire mounting with less hassle: CushCore Bead Dropper

CushCore users rejoice! Now you can get tires with CushCore inserts mounted or removed with a little less hassle — and decrease the chance of compromising rim tape, tire bead, sidewall, or rim.

CushCore inserts sit in the rim’s channel, extending slightly over the rim wall, which means the tire, when mounted, essentially wraps around the liner. That creates a cushion between the rim and the tire, so if you bottom-out the CushCore insert prevents a pinch flat.

But, using a CushCore insert in your mountain bike or gravel tires can make them really tough to mount or remove a tire from a rim.

Enter the CushCore Bead Dropper tire tool. This specialty tire lever has been explicitly made for removal and installation of tires with CushCore tire inserts.

This handy tire lever features a rubber, non-slip handle and a thumb-flange for better grip and leverage. CushCore says the durable plastic lever is even strong enough to manage getting downhill tires mounted or removed. But, should one snap while you’re using it, Cushcore offers a lifetime warranty on them.

The CushCore Bead Dropper is available for $19.95.