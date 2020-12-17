Thieves nab $160,000 in bikes from Specialized headquarters

Thieves made off with museum pieces and bikes owned by employees of Specialized Bicycles last Sunday, December 13.

According to the Mercury News, bikes valued at more than $160,000 were taken from the company’s headquarters during a daytime break-in and robbery.

Prototypes and personally-owned bikes, as well as bikes on display in the company’s museum, located in the lobby of the world headquarters in Morgan Hill, California.

All in all, the tally is 18 bikes gone missing. Among them are irreplaceable, bespoke bicycles made for cycling celebrities.

Mike Sinyard, who founded the company in 1984, lost two Stumpjumpers in the incident. Also taken were Ned Overend’s national championship-winning S-Works Fatboy, an S-Works Tarmac ridden by 2016 Olympic triathlon champion Gwen Jorgensen, an S-Works Shiv ridden by Tony Martin at the 2012 Olympics, a yellow S-Works Tarmac ridden by Fabian Cancellara at the 2010 Tour de France, Peter Sagan’s Paris-Roubaix winning S-Works Roubaix and his custom-painted S-Works Venge from the 2019 Tour de France, as well as an S-Works Epic ridden by Jaroslav Kulhavy to at the 2012 Olympics, reports PinkBike.

Local police indicate that a white box truck and a maroon Toyota 4Runner were used to transport the stolen bikes.

The Toyota was found abandoned in neighboring Salinas, about 40 miles from the scene of the breaking. Law enforcement is still searching for the unidentified box truck.

The public is urged to report any information about the theft through an anonymous tip line 408-947-STOP(7867), or directly to the Morgan Hill Police Department, with detective corporal Mindy Zen (mindy.zen@morganhill.ca.gov) at +1(669) 253-4917 with any information.

Specialized is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this break-in, or the return of all the stolen bikes.