The UCI to decide on world championships host by September 1

UCI president David Lappartient said Friday that the governing body would decide on a new host for the 2020 road world championships no later than Tuesday, September 1.

“There will be many world road championships this year,” Lappartient said. “They will be held on the planned dates [from September 20 to 27] and we will make the decision [of the location] on September 1.”

The previous host venue, the Swiss cities of Aigle-Martigny, withdrew its agreement to host the road cycling world championships event on August 12.

Swiss federal authorities banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people across the country through September 30.

The ban extends Switzerland’s current rules for COVID-19 precautions. Switzerland’s Federal Council, a seven-member board made of representatives from each of the country’s executive departments, made the decision.

The question of the program — which events would be contested — modified or not, has not yet been decided and will depend on the candidate cities, said Lappartient without revealing what candidate host cities were being considered.

When posed the question of whether Nice, France — where the 2020 Tour de France will make its Grand Départ — is likely to host the world championships, Lappartient replied with a smile, “If all cities loved cycling as much as Nice, cycling is would wear well.”

The UCI confirmed that wherever the venue will be, the parcours must be similar to the original one, meaning it would be for the climbers.

“It is a requirement that I had asked. The course [in Switzerland] was predicted to be difficult and some riders had made the world [championships] one of their objectives,” said Lappartient.

The UCI president also noted that the date of the world championship road race, Sunday 27 September, one week after the Tour de France concludes, and almost one week before the Giro d’Italia starts.

AFP contributed to this report.