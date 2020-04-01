The UCI suspends cycling events through June 1, Dauphiné postponed

Priority to be given to the three grand tours and the monuments, once racing resumes.

The UCI extended the suspension of racing until June 1 after meeting with key stakeholders Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, organizers of the Critérium du Dauphiné, scheduled for May 31 to June 7, said it would postpone the French stage race and look for another spot on the calendar if racing resumes later this season.

Here is a text of the latest UCI statement:

“For the second time in two weeks, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) brought together representatives of professional road cycling’s “families” – AIOCC (event organisers), AIGCP (teams) and CPA (riders) — to discuss the impact on road cycling resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Considering the severity of the health situation throughout the world, the UCI and its stakeholders unanimously decided to prolong the suspension of cycling competitions until June 1st. The UCI also decided that this extension would apply to all cycling disciplines and all categories of riders.

“The UCI continues to work on a framework for the international racing calendar, based on its exchanges with the stakeholders, and plans to give priority to the three grands tours, and the monuments.

“These considerations do not exclude the possibility of pushing back the end of the season later into the calendar year, depending on when racing resumes.

“Of special concern is the complex relationship between riders’ contracts and salaries with their teams, and the context of the current racing inactivity as a result of the pandemic. Representatives from the UCI, the CPA and the AIGCP are aware of this delicate situation, and have been tasked with finding concrete initiatives which address riders’ and teams’ concerns.

“To date, the UCI has received more than 450 requests for the postponement or cancellation of races, of which a large majority are road cycling events.

“The next event on the WordTour calendar following this suspension would have been the Critérium du Dauphiné — scheduled for May 31st through June 7th — however, the race organizers in consultation with the UCI, have decided to reschedule. An alternate date has not yet been determined.

“The UCI maintains it will continue consultations with the different cycling “families” in order to find the best solutions for all.”