New Years Hat - Happy Holidays!
News

The Top 10 Active Pass stories of 2020

In addition to the magazine, training software and discounts, members have access to exclusive content, and here is what was most read in 2020.

This year we began our Active Pass program, which provides members with an ad-free experience, exclusive content, discounts on great gear and events, training plans and software, and more. Here are the 10 most-read Active Pass stories from 2020.

A quick note about the results: Every month more of you sign up for VeloNews Pass or Active Pass. And we appreciate it! Your support allows us to do more good work. This snowballing effect throughout the year also means that stories posted later in the year had a broader audience of VeloNews Pass and Active Pass members to read them.  

10. Building a better — and quieter! — bottom bracket

9. I cooked and ate Wout van Aert’s gross oatmeal

8. Tour de Hoody: Sepp Kuss the Tour de France media star

7. North American Racers of the Year

Sepp Kuss and Lauren Stephens on their bikes

6. Bike of the Year: Trek Checkpoint

Ben Delaney rides the bike of the year: Trek Checkpoint 105

5. Road Bike of the Year: Giant TCR

Giant road bike on pavement

4. What I learned about road wheels in 2020

Road Wheels

3. The ‘now’ bike vs. the ‘forever’ bike

Orbea Orca

2. What I learned about bib shorts in 2020

1. My 10 favorite bike things in 2020

