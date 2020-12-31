The Top 10 Active Pass stories of 2020

This year we began our Active Pass program, which provides members with an ad-free experience, exclusive content, discounts on great gear and events, training plans and software, and more. Here are the 10 most-read Active Pass stories from 2020.

A quick note about the results: Every month more of you sign up for VeloNews Pass or Active Pass. And we appreciate it! Your support allows us to do more good work. This snowballing effect throughout the year also means that stories posted later in the year had a broader audience of VeloNews Pass and Active Pass members to read them.