The Rift Iceland gravel race canceled

After a wildly popular first year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced The Rift Iceland gravel race to cancel for 2020. The race was scheduled for July 25.

“We have been closely following the development of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, and new rules and regulations being crafted and put to use for the summer season in Iceland,” race organizers said in a post on Instagram. “This has led to a decision we make with a heavy heart.”

Iceland currently has a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people through June 1, 2020.

Colin Strickland and Alison Tetrick won last year’s inaugural edition of the race. Tetrick told VeloNews that the event was one of her all-time favorites.

“The Rift was phenomenal because you’re going around a volcano, hiking a bike up to Thor’s castle or something like that,” she said. “It’s stunningly beautiful and really adventurous. It was a really Icelandic experience, which was special.”

Event organizers are offering deferrals to either 2021 (July 24) or 2022 (July 23) for registered racers.