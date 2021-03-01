The CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall launches to raise awareness about brain injury

Every March, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) raises awareness and encourages advocacy in honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month.

This year, the organization, in concert with TeachAids, 19 of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s national governing bodies, and other organizations, is releasing the CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall, a project over two years in the making.

The Concussion Story Wall shares over 4,000 stories from over 600 people that have experienced a concussion or been a caretaker for someone with the injury. The interactive database includes videos of professional athletes, veterans, and others who have experienced a concussion.

The creators of the project hope that it will serve as a comprehensive resource to help develop an understanding of brain injuries and how it impacts both the individual and those around them.

“We are proud to launch the Concussion Story Wall with our valued partner TeachAids – especially in conjunction with Brain Injury Awareness Month,” said Susan H. Connors, BIAA’s president and chief executive officer. “In addition to supporting those who have been injured and their loved ones, this resource will help raise awareness and be especially valuable for medical professionals in their interactions with their patients.”

An additional highlight of the Concussion Story Wall is a panel of 14 of the world’s leading medical experts addressing specific aspects of concussions related to symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and beyond. Individuals in need of further information, resources, and support after a brain injury may speak with an expert by contacting BIAA’s National Brain Injury Information Center (NBIIC) 1-800-444-6443.

The CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall is available at no cost starting today. The National Council of Youth Sports will make it available to its membership, which serves 60 million boys and girls across organized youth sports programs.

“NCYS is committed to promoting practices that help young people to play so they can thrive physically, socially, and emotionally,” said Wayne B. Moss, Executive Director of NCYS. “Our vision aligns perfectly with the CrashCourse education products by TeachAids. We are excited to arm our members with these state-of-the-art interactive tools.”

USA Cycling is a presenting partner.