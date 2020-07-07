Technological doping department cut at UCI

Only two years ago the UCI celebrated the development of the technological fraud department, headed by 2014 Tour de France runner-up Jean-Christophe Péraud. It’s mission—to go after cyclists hiding motors.

But now, in the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, Péraud’s mission has been quietly extinguished, and officially came to an end on June, 30, according to the French daily L’Equipe.

With the cycling season suspended due to the global health crisis, the UCI’s own budget has been in freefall as the federation no longer recuperates the taxes from races. As a result, it has had to streamline its own organization and the department of technological fraud was one of the first victims.

“The UCI did not manage to guarantee to the public that technological fraud does not exist,” Péraud told L’Equipe Monday.

Speaking about the last two years, Péraud said, “On a personal level I am aware that there is no fraud at the highest level of competition. But the UCI did not manage to guarantee in the eye of the public, that there is no fraud. And there is nothing harder than proving that something does not exist. There is still a doubt in the minds of the public.”

The news comes just weeks after a two-year inquiry into motor doping by French authorities was called to a close having found no additional evidence of technological cheating in elite cycling. L’Equipe reported last month that the UCI had not responded to requests from investigating body the PNF (the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office) for assistance in the investigation.

The UCI’s cut of its motor doping department is a definite blow for the credibility of the sport as mechanical doping provides as much of a threat as chemical doping through performance-enhancing drugs. And the UCI had made real progress, especially with the partnership with the CEA (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives) which allowed them to put into place an efficient system to detect motors. But its high costs were no longer compatible with the current budget constraints.

In the past UCI president David Lappartient often said that while the fight against mechanical doping was expensive, “no price was too high.” But the current economic reality, it appears, has proved him wrong.