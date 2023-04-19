Tech round up: Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Here we go, you lovely people. Again, a little more tech, and yes, again, it’s in the form of a video.

This time around, it’s a dive into the bikes and tech from the best race of the Roubaix weekend, that’s right, the Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift. I know this is a little late, but as they say, good things come to those who wait. Or, in the case of Alison Jackson, good things come to those that don’t mess about and just get on with the job. Either way, what a race, It was a nail biter, wasn’t it? The best Roubaix finish we’ve seen in a good few years, and with a deserving winner.

But what were they using? What equipment helped them take on the northern French tarmac and that harsh pavé?

I had a quick dash around the pits to see, from the fancy bling bits of the hot favorites to teams that we would eventually see hit well above their weight.

Also read: Paris-Roubaix tech: What tire pressure did the pros run?

One takeaway from the race is that this year has seen a pleasing change: women’s teams sponsors haven’t held back, so equipment isn’t second-rate. In years past, we would regularly see parts like Ultegra and lower-range equipment being used, even the top teams. Not that the parts aren’t great but it’s disappointing to see that they don’t get the best of the best when the men’s squads do. But that’s all changed for the most part. Whether that is down to a change in the team’s budget, mentality or supply issues finally being something we can look back on, it’s a good change.

Oh and this video has a nice interview too, because, as we know, there are plenty of good characters in the peloton. Obviously, Alison Jackson showed this when crossing the line, that little dance of delight was a change from the usual collapsing and fist pump, and of course she’s leading the pro peloton TikTok charge, but chitchat runs deep, and what better place than the pits of Denain to catch them.

Here we go, another play button to hit. I hope you enjoy it, and I hope you’ve enjoyed the rest of the Roubaix videos from this year.

As always, Cheers

– Dave