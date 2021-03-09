Team BikeExchange to match minimum salary of women’s team to that of men’s

There is one cliché that we’re OK with repeating when it comes to women’s cycling: a rising tide lifts all boats.

Team BikeExchange has become the latest women’s team to rise with the tide. The Aussie squad is now the second Women’s WorldTeam to increase the minimum salary of its women’s squad to match that of its men’s team. In January, Trek-Segafredo was the first to announce that it would pay its female riders on a scale more equitable to men.

One of Team BikeExchange’s newest members, Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago, broke the news in a yet-to-be-released episode of the The Cycling Podcast Féminin this week.

“For me now I can support my family back home, I can invest in my future, I can do more things now with the extra cash,” she said. “We put in the same amount of work as the guys, we are dedicated and committed just as much as the guys, we put our life on the life just as the guys, so it’s really a good thing.”

In this month's TCP Féminin @teniel_campbell tells us that her new team, @GreenEDGEteam, are increasing the minimum salaries of their women's team to match those of the men's team. Second squad to do so after @TrekSegafredo. Full interview in new episode, out later this week. pic.twitter.com/cz20bPX272 — The Cycling Podcast (@cycling_podcast) March 8, 2021

According to the UCI, men’s WorldTour teams are required to pay their riders a base wage of €40,045 (employed) or €65,673 (self-employed). The nine Women’s WorldTeams have a base wage of €20,000 (employed) or €32,800 (self-employed) for this year.

Matching the women’s minimum salary to the men’s doubles it.

The UCI has said it intends to gradually increase the minimum salary requirements for the Women’s WorldTeams, with the goal of matching the minimum salary for the Women’s WorldTeams to equal the men’s Professional Continental teams by 2023.

As Team BikeExchange and Trek-Segafredo have shown, that goal is both out of touch and can’t come soon enough.