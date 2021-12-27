Tadej Pogačar makes surprise start at cyclocross race, and no surprise, he won

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

What do Tour de France champions do in the off-season?

If you’re Tadej Pogačar, you win cyclocross races.

Pogačar won the inaugural Ciklokros Ljubljana on Sunday, beating fellow WorldTour pro Luka Mezgec on a wooded circuit in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Matvež Govekar finished third.

“Today was an ideal day for cyclocross, otherwise a four-hour workout would have awaited me,” Pogačar later wrote on his personal website.

“I enjoyed it a lot… the track was nice and the fans were great. In the winter I occasionally like to change the rhythm and a race like any other presented a challenge. We had a good fight and I had to put in my best effort to prevail.”

Although better known for his Tour titles and monument wins, Pogačar has a background in ‘cross and won the Slovenian CX nationals in 2018.

Pogačar, 23, was a late addition to the race as he looked to support attending riders from his recently founded junior squad, the Pogi Team.

“What a nice day! Thank you Pogi Team for the opportunity to be part of this cyclocross. Luka Mezgec, Matvež Govekarwhat a battle. A lot of crashes didn’t ruin the fun,” he wrote on Instagram after the race.

Social media footage of the race shows Pogačar looking comfortable as he ran, jumped and bunny hopped his way around the dry, undulating circuit Sunday.

That guy’s pretty good at riding bikes, huh.