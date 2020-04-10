Swiftwick’s Aspire 12 BOGO benefits medical professionals

Sock maker Swiftwick will be donating one pair of ASPIRE 12 knee-high compression socks to medical professionals for every pair sold online.

And, for every $5 donation collected at online checkout, the brand will also donate an additional pair of Aspire 12 socks to healthcare heroes.

While compression socks may not prevent the transmission of COVID-19 like PPE masks, they should help those who are on their feet all day — like medical caregivers — fatigue less quickly by reducing calf and foot swelling, while increasing blood flow to lower extremities, further alleviating soreness and fatigue — no more “lead legs” feeling.

The ASPIRE 12 compression socks are $29.99, come in solid black, and are available in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large.