Stuyven renews with Trek-Segafredo through 2022

After months of speculation about possible moves to other teams, Jasper Stuyven committed to another two years with Trek-Segafredo.

The team confirmed the news Thursday after reports in Belgian media last week suggested the deal was in place.

Having ridden with the team since their launch in 2014, the Belgian is now the longest-serving member of the WorldTour squad. Before turning pro, he raced for two years with the Trek-affiliated continental outfit Bontrager-Livestrong in 2012-2013.

“I’m really thrilled to continue racing with Trek-Segafredo because I feel at home in this team,” Stuyven said Thursday. “We have a great group of riders and staff and we have a team that is 100 percent committed to each other. Here, we are not just colleagues but also friends on and off the bike.

“I have known Trek even before the launch of Trek Factory Racing, from back when I was on the development team. It’s nice to be the longest-serving Trek-Segafredo rider. I think that shows that I’m happy and at home, and I feel valued and respected in this team.”

Stuyven, now 28, has flirted with greatness through his career, winning Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in 2016 and taking second-place the following year. He really hit his stride at the start of this season, winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and taking fifth the day afterward at Kuurne.

“After a difficult spring last year, it’s especially satisfying to see Jasper step up and take a big classics win already this season,” said team manager Luca Guercilena. “Jasper has the qualities to win the biggest races, and we are confident we will enjoy more success with him when racing resumes.”

Stuyven heads up a powerful classics unit that includes world champion Mads Pedersen and young American star Quinn Simmons.

The Belgian will restart his season at Vuelta a Burgos on July 28, with the first major goal supporting team leaders Richie Porte and Bauke Mollema at the Tour de France while also hunting stages. He will be looking to pick up his success on the cobbles from earlier this season with a full classics block that includes Gent-Wevelgem (October 11), Tour of Flanders (October 18), and Paris-Roubaix (October 25).