Strava issues letter denouncing mob scene at U.S. Capitol

Athletes who use Strava to track and record their activities were greeted this weekend with a stark reminder that sport is not separate from society.

On its website Saturday, Strava co-founders Mark Gainey and Michael Horvath published a letter detailing their outrage at the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

“What we saw in the U.S. Capitol this week was the antithesis of what Strava stands for,” the letter read. “It was domestic terrorism and we denounce it. Whatever limits or faults our democracy might have, we believe we must protect it.”

The letter encouraged Strava users to participate in the democratic process by educating themselves on local and national issues, supporting local community organizers, and registering to vote.

“This is not about politics. It is about fundamental principles we deeply believe in: Treat ALL people with decency, respect and equity;” the letter reads. “When you joined Strava, you joined a global community of athletes who agree to our Community Standards: respect each other, respect the rules and be inclusive and antiracist.”

