Strava challenge: Rapha Black Friday ride

To kick off the 2020 holiday shopping season, Rapha is not planning on offering a “Black Friday” sale as it has in previous years.

Instead, the iconic brand which shares a parent company with Viathon Bikes, has issued a Strava challenge to benefit World Bicycle Relief.

This is a single-day event scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2020.

If you’re interested, just sign up for this Strava challenge and for every 1,000 kilometers ridden, collectively, a bike will be donated to the organization.

The overall target for this campaign is 1,000,000 kilometers contributed by all those who sign up. If riders achieve this goal, Rapha has committed to furnishing World Bicycle Relief with 1,000 bikes — about a $150,000 value.

For this challenge, Rapha plans to close its 21 clubhouses across 14 countries, allowing its 470 employees the time to contribute distance to this effort.