SRAM Force eTap AXS gets even wider

SRAM Force eTap AXS is a great compromise between price and performance if you want to take advantage of the electronic wireless drivetrain which can do gravel as well as it can do road.

The SRAM Force drivetrain lineup now includes a 43/30 crankset which can be used with any of the eTap AXS 33T-max rear derailleurs and cassettes.

The new crank fits to a spindle that has a wider Q-factor by 5mm than existing Force eTap AXS cranksets. This crankset is available in DUB spindle only, and work with DUB bottom bracket bearings only (the wide cranksets require additional spacers outside of the bottom bracket bearings).

The SRAM Force eTap AXS 43/30 cranksets are now compatible with the following bottom brackets standards, when used with a SRAM DUB bottom bracket bearing.

BSA 68PF 86.5

BB30

68BB30

73-A (Cannondale)

PF3068

BB386

PF30 79-A(BBRIGHT)

PF30 73-A (Cannondale)

T47 85.5BSA

73BB30

73PF30 73

The change to the wider spindle also changes the chainline, so the 43/30 crankset requires the use of the 43/30 front derailleur.

Chainring combinations for double setups are 43/30, 46/33, 48/35, 50/37, but all SRAM Force eTap AXS derailleurs are designed to be used in either 1x and 2x drivetrain configurations.

On the back end of the drivetrain, all Force eTap AXS rear derailleurs can accommodate either 33T or 36T, and come in three 12-speeed options: 10-36, 10-33, and 10-28. An additional 10-36 XDR cassette option, made to work with the Force eTap AXS 36T-max rear derailleur should be paired appropriately.

SRAM has indicated that the wider gearing options for Force eTap AXS front derailleurs and 43/30 cranksets will fit even wider tires and wider bottom bracket configurations than the standard Force eTap AXS front derailleurs and cranksets (the crankset fits a nominal 68mm bottom bracket shell or a nominal 73mm bottom bracket shell).

Force eTap AXS is available in a single color option which also gets an update: A gloss finish has been applied to the wider Force gearing options, as well as to all existing Force eTap AXS lines.

SRAM has also added a mechanical dropper post remote control to the HRD hydraulic road lever, as well as refining the brake track of the Paceline rotor, for road groups.

Pricing

Crankset: $420

Front Derailleur: $350

Rear Derailleur: $490

Cassette: $185