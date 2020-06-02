Specialized S-Works Vent shoe cools your dogs

Why, you may ask, are summer-weight shoes necessary? The simple answer is heat dissipation. And what’s good for hot weather outdoors, should work for hot weather indoors, too, right?

The Specialized S-Works Vent road shoe was designed specifically for keeping your feet cool and maximizing power transfer. And while a carbon sole might not be the most breathable, Specialized designed the toebox with a vented “mouthport” to encourage airflow into the shoe, while the design of the mesh upper and tongue allows airflow around the wearer’s foot for cooling aided by evaporation.

Other features of the Specialized S-Works Vent road shoe are similar to those in the standard S-Works road shoe: longitudinal arch, varus wedge, and personalized insoles with a metatarsal button. Specialized’s shoe design aims to align the hip, foot, and knee, and decrease medial/lateral knee movement, to better encourage efficient pedaling form.

Photo: Specialized

Specialized used the same FACT Powerline carbon outsole found in the premium EXOS shoe, to keep the weight down while providing the most efficient platform for power transmission. Mesh-covered ventilation ports reduce overall weight to 233g (for one, size 42 shoe), while aiding in air circulation.

Specialized S-Works 7 Vent has titanium BOA dials for precise fit. Photo: Specialized

Two alloy BOA S3-Snap dials allow one to adjust fit while riding, and the Morgan-Hill based brand even considered the trend of adjusting cleats rearward for optimal pedaling; titanium cleat mounting points can be adjusted to allow an additional 5mm fore/aft adjustment.

The Specialized S-Works Vent road shoe, while not the most expensive the in S-Works lineup, will set you back $425.