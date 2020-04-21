Specialized responds to COVID-19 crisis with free bikes

Specialized is doing its part to help essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving essential workers across the United States free bikes through a crowd-sourced community referral program and has donated bikes to Transportation Alternatives, a bicycle advocacy organization in New York City which is matching essential workers with bikes where the need is greatest.

Here’s how the program works:

1. Refer an essential worker

Anyone in the United States can refer essential workers in their communities to apply for a new bike that Specialized may provide free of charge. Send the referral link to an essential worker in your community that’s in need of reliable transportation. Or, fill out the form yourself if you’re a worker in need of transportation for your essential work. Specialized will be collecting submissions through April 22, 2020. Donations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified applicants while supplies last.

2. Bike-match in your community

Specialized has partnered with Transportation Alternatives in New York City, where the need for safe and affordable transportation is greatest. Riders in the New York area that might have a bike that they no longer need, can contribute by donating it to Transportation Alternatives, or another bike-match program closer to their community.

3. Donate a bike

Any bike purchased from Specialized’s Essential Rides for Essential Workers webpage will be contributed to the donation fleet, and matched with a qualifying individual in need of essential transportation.

But, if you want to get in on a free bike for an essential worker, hurry. This program is ending very soon.