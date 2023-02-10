Spanish cycling community mourns the death of promising 19-year-old

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Spanish cycling community is in mourning following the death of Estela Domínguez, the 19-year-old daughter of ex-pro Juan Carlos Domínguez, who was struck and killed by a driver of a truck while training near Salamanca.

A truck driver hit Domínguez in an intersection while she was on a training ride Thursday evening. The impact happened around 6:30 p.m., and police told local media that the driver said their vision was impaired by the sunset.

Domínguez was considered one of the rising stars in Spanish cycling, and her death is creating an outpouring of support for her family and frustration about road safety for cyclists.

Domínguez was a student at the Salamanca University and was planning on training with the Sopela Women’s Team this season, the Spanish cycling federation confirmed. In 2022, she finished second in the women’s junior category of the Copa de España de Féminas.

Her father, Juan Carlos Domínguez, raced for such teams as Banesto, Kelme, and Phonak, and won a stage at the Giro d’Italia.