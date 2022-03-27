Sonny Colbrelli update: Classics star returns to Italy for further diagnosis

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Sonny Colbrelli returned to Italy after being transferred from the Hospital Universitari de Girona on Saturday, Bahrain-Victorious officials confirmed.

Doctors cleared Colbrelli’s medical transfer to travel to Italy following his stable clinical condition.

On March 21, the Italian winner of the 2021 Paris-Roubaix collapsed shortly after finishing stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya and suffered cardiac arrest. A quick-acting paramedic at the scene saved his life.

“The athlete, who collapsed shortly after finishing stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya, was given immediate emergency care and then transported to the hospital to undergo examinations and investigate the cause of the unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation,” read a team statement Sunday.

“Further examinations will be carried out in the upcoming days in an Italian center of excellence for the diagnosis and therapy of cardiovascular diseases. Until then, everybody at Team Bahrain Victorious wishes Sonny a quick recovery surrounded by the love of his family.”

Bahrain-Victorious officials confirmed earlier this week that tests revealed the Paris-Roubaix champion suffered cardiac arrhythmia moments after the stage Monday, causing him to collapse, fall into convulsions, and suffer cardiopulmonary arrest.

Colbrelli admitted this his racing future remains uncertain as he awaits certainty on his condition and future prognosis.

“It’s already a miracle that I’m alive,” Colbrelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now it would take another one to get me back on the saddle.”