So long, ‘super tuck’ — new ban kicks in this week

Wave goodbye to the “super tuck.”

Wednesday’s Dwars door Vlaanderen will mark the last time the men’s and women’s peloton will be legally able to descend on the top tube or adopt the “puppy paws” wrists over the handlebars riding position.

Earlier this year, the UCI moved to ban the two commonly used styles as part of a battery of new safety measures, which also included the standardization of safety barriers.

Also read:

While work to improve race furniture was widely applauded, the imposition of sanctions for using the tuck sparked a range of reactions around the peloton.

“It is nonsense about the UCI, it is something very silly,” Egan Bernal said in February. “There are other things much more important that you should look at.”

“What’s next, everyone has to ride flat MTB bars?” quipped Larry Warbasse.

As of Thursday, April 1, racers caught descending on the top-tube or riding with their wrists draped over the handlebars will be subject to time penalties in stage races and could be disqualified from one-day competitions.

As such, Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday makes for the final hoorah for the famous “super tuck” and wrists over the bars position.

“I welcome the UCI’s efforts to make cycling safer,” Max Schachmann said. “But I’m not sure if the ‘super tuck’ ban is the right way. I think we could see new aero riding positions being established that circumvent this new rule. The question is then if these new positions are safer or even more dangerous.”

Whether the ban is “right” or “wrong,” Wednesday will be riders’ last chance to “super tuck.”