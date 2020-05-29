The Škoda V-Series Women’s Tour will take place on the RGT Cycling virtual platform from Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19.

Riders and teams from across the world will race it out over three stages on the RGT Cycling virtual platform which utilizes GPX files to simulate the routes and profiles.

Lisa Kirkbright, communications manager at Škoda UK, said, “I am delighted that we have been able to ensure that the Women’s Tour continues to go ahead in 2020, bringing exciting live sport to everyone at a time when it is needed most.

Created by SweetSpot Group in 2014, the Women’s Tour is the UK’s first international stage race for women, bringing the world’s top riders to compete in Great Britain as a part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

Riders will face the final 38.4 kilometers of the 2014 stage to Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk. The second leg will replicate the finishing circuit from the 2019 hill-top finish at Burton Dassett in Warwickshire, with three ascents of the 1.7km climb that averages 4.9 percent during the 35.7km race, which was won last June by Kasia Niewiadoma. This route was also featured in the men’s Tour of Britain.

The final stage will take place around 35-laps of the world-famous business district of Canary Wharf, London, that is one of RGT Cycling’s ultra-realistic Real Roads. Riders will race on the one-kilometer circuit that featured in a number of editions of the Tour series.

Jonathan Durling, partnerships director for organizers SweetSpot said, “We have been working with RGT Cycling since 2019 to develop a virtual version of one of our events to bring the race and athletes to a new audience, and as one of the jewels in the crown of SweetSpot’s portfolio of events it is great that the Women’s Tour has become the first with which we can do that.

“As soon as the COVID-19 situation hit and we were forced to postpone the Women’s Tour in March, we accelerated those plans and have worked tirelessly as a team to bring the inaugural Škoda V-Series Women’s Tour to fruition. eSports are an important and growing area of both the sporting landscape and in the arena of professional cycling and we look forward to bringing our event to screens around the world on 17 June.”

Members of the public will also have the chance to ride the three routes with a suggested donation of $6 to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, and Mind.

Racing will be broadcast live and streamed through Women’s Tour website YouTube channel, and the We Love Cycling YouTube channel.

The race, which has been won by the likes of Marianne Vos (2014), Lizzie Deignan (2016, 2019) and Coryn Rivera (2018), attracts an annual roadside audience of 300,000, as well as over three million fans through linear and online platforms.

Škoda V-Series Women’s Tour participating teams

Bigla Katusha

Bizkaia Durango

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

CAMS Tifosi

Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling

Drops

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

Great Britain

Hitec Products Birk Sport

Lotto Soudal Ladies

Rally Cycling

Storey Racing

Team Breeze

Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank

Trek-Segafredo