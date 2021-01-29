Shimano and the UCI renew partnership through 2024

The UCI announced Friday an extension of a partnership with Shimano through 2024.

“The renewal and expansion of our partnership with Shimano is excellent news for our Federation and our sport. We are especially happy and proud to have a partner as loyal and prestigious as Shimano. The level of services it has provided over the last 20 years or so and its investment in support of our activities, not least in development, have made it a truly valuable ally of cycling. The strengthening of its engagement will benefit our sport as a whole,” said UCI president David Lappartient.

Shimano is consolidating its place as cycling’s neutral service provider and it recently replaced Mavic as the neutral service support partner of ASO events.

The partnership between the Japanese component manufacturing giant and the governing body for the sport of cycling first started in 1999, when Shimano was brought on as a neutral service provider for some UCI events.

As part of the ongoing arrangement, Shimano will also provide funding and equipment to several UCI programs including the World Cycling Center and the UCI development program that works with athletes from developing nations.

The status extension to the relationship between Shimano and the UCI shows a commitment by Shimano for most cycling world championship events: road, track, cyclocross, para-cycling road and track, mountain bike, BMX, urban cycling, mountain bike marathon, and gran fondos.

“Since Shimano began its partnership with the UCI in 1999 we have been able to bring all global Team Shimano members together to support many of the UCI’s national and international racing programs, grassroots activities, and bicycle advocacy programs,” said Shimano senior executive vice president Taizo Shimano. “We are honored to play our continued part in developing cycling and we look forward to expanded projects with the UCI in the coming years.”

As part of the renewed partnership, the UCI and Shimano will also roll out a series of initiatives in support of cycling’s development. Shimano will make available on-site product demos aimed at fans attending UCI events, as well as continued collaboration on projects like sustainable development and safety.

Both Shimano and the UCI celebrate their respective 100th anniversaries in 2021.