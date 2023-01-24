Second man found guilty of Mark Cavendish knifepoint robbery

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A man has been found guilty of the knifepoint robbery of Mark Cavendish at his family home.

Romario Henry, 31 was one of two men on trial for the incident, with the other man being found not guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court in the UK.

Henry, who was convicted on two counts of robbery, broke into Cavendish’s home on November 27, 2021 and got away with two watches worth £700,000, cell phones, and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

Cavendish and his wife, Peta, issued a statement through the Essex Police following the conviction.

“Reliving our family’s experience from that night in November 2021 has been an incredibly difficult experience. What happened that night is something that no family should ever have to go through,” the statement read.

“Although nothing can ever erase what our family went through, there is now some comfort that two men who broke into our family home and stole from us, assaulted Mark, and terrified our children are now convicted and will be facing what we hope will be an appropriate sentence for their actions and we hope moves some steps in preventing this horror happening to another innocent family.

“We have worked and continue to work incredibly hard as a family to move on from that night as best we can, to make it a distant memory. It has been immensely difficult, and in fact, there have been times when it has felt impossible, but we will not let this event and these men’s actions define our family.”

During the trial, the jury heard that masked intruders had broken into Cavendish’s family home while he and his wife were in bed with their three-year-old child. At the time, Cavendish was recovering from a crash at the Ghent Six Day that left him with two broken ribs and a punctured lung.

According to testimony which has been reported in the British press, Cavendish was dragged to his feet by the intruders, who began to punch him. One of the intruders then held a knife to Cavendish’s throat.

The decision to convict Henry and free the other man came after over 14 hours of deliberation. Another man, Ali Sesay, 28, has already been convicted of the robbery and both will receive their sentences on February 7.

Two other men have been named as suspects by the police, but neither has been arrested.