Sea Otter Classic cancels 2020 edition, plans virtual experience

(Bicycle Retailer and Industry News) — Organizers of the Sea Otter Classic on Wednesday announced that the 2020 event, which had been rescheduled for October 1-4, will be canceled. The Bicycle Leadership Conference, traditionally held prior to the Sea Otter Classic, also has been canceled for this year.

Instead, Sea Otter will hold Sea Otter Play, a virtual experience that will include product launches, cycling challenges, fundraising for COVID-19 relief, and other features. Sea Otter Play’s presenting sponsor is Continental and the event will be held in mid-September.

“After frequent discussions with Monterey County health officials, it has become clear that we cannot host an event that will meet our health and safety standards,” event CEO and president Frank Yohannan said in a letter to partners on Wednesday.

Yohannan said more information regarding the cancellation of the Sea Otter Classic and the Bicycle Leadership Conference will be available on July 17.

Sea Otter Play ride challenges will start on Sept. 1 and the festival will be held September 17-20.

“The industry response to this event has been terrific. For many sponsors and exhibitors, this will be their first opportunity to showcase their latest innovations to a global audience. We’re excited about what our September event will bring to the cycling industry and are making every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with fun for you and your family,” Yohannan said.