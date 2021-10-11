Santini pens five-year deal as yellow jersey supplier at Tour de France

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Santini Cycling Wear will supply the iconic yellow jersey at the Tour de France for the next five years starting in 2022.

In a deal announced Monday, the Italian clothing line will provide leader jerseys for the Grande Boucle, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and the amateur riders competing in the L’Étape du Tour.

“Signing this agreement was a hugely emotional experience for us and we are genuinely thrilled to announce this partnership with the Tour de France,” said Santini Cycling Wear CEO Monica Santini. “It marks the continuation of a relationship with ASO begun with the sponsorship of La Vuelta and followed on with the Deutschland Tour. Now we have also added with the most important race on the international cycling calendar to our tally.”

Santini will be making all of official jerseys worn by the Tour de France leaders as well as the women’s edition at its facility in Lallio, just outside Bergamo, Italy, a release stated.

The company will also be making the official replica jerseys that will be on sale to the public as well as the jerseys worn by the amateur riders during the L’Étape du Tour.