Rund Um Köln, Tour de Beauce, Tour de Gatineau postponed

Canadian and German races cancel due to continued uncertainty over global health and economic conditions.

Another wave of race cancelations has bitten into the professional calendar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It was confirmed Friday that Rund Um Köln, Tour de Beauce, Tour de Gatineau would all be canceled.

While men’s German UCI 1.1 one-dayer Rund Um Köln would not return until 2021, Canadian UCI 2.2 race Tour de Beauce may still go ahead this year. “The organization is currently considering an alternative date with its partners before postponing to 2021,” read a statement from Tour de Beauce. “A final decision will be announced very soon.”

Women’s UCI 1.1 event Tour de Gatineau, also held in Canada, is also looking to reschedule later in 2020.

Earlier this week, the UCI had extended its suspension of all racing through to June 1. Rund Um Köln was scheduled for June 14, outside the UCI’s suspension window. However, organizers stated Friday:

“The evaluation of the facts does not allow any other conclusion. It will be expected that mass events in public space will be forbidden furthermore based on the fact that the quantity of infected persons had heavily increased day by day and will further augment. Even if the economy would be pushed again it is not reckoned that it will be valid for major sport events. Moreover, the event would bind authority capacities that would certainly be better used elsewhere.”

Tour de Beauce and Tour de Gatineau had both also been outside of the UCI’s suspension period, in the diary for June 17-21 and June 4-5 respectively. However, Cycling Canada confirmed Friday that they were suspending domestic racing through June 14 due to stronger restrictions enforced by Canadian authorities. While Tour de Beauce falls three days after the lifting of Cycling Canada’s suspension, organizers cited an inability to adequately prepare the event under the prevailing conditions.

This latest wave of cancelations comes after Friday’s stoppering of Tour of Utah and WorldTour race Tour de Suisse. Neither Utah nor Suisse would return in 2020, instead opting to wait until next year.