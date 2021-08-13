Become a Member

Roundup: The mountain bikes of Leadville

Here's what some of the pros are riding.

Full squish or hard tail, to drop your post or not?

The Leadville Trail 100 is a mountain bike race, sure, but the long miles, excessive amount of climbing, and mostly non-technical terrain have riders choosing bikes that tend toward the steam-lined side.

While there’s just enough inconsistent terrain to make choosing a gravel bike mostly unwise, dropper posts, rear suspension, and huge knobby tires are certainly not mandatory.

Check out what some of the pros are riding:

Rose Grant (Juliana-SRAM)

Pete Stetina (Let’s Privateer)

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team)

Alex Wild (Specialized)

Sarah Sturm (Specialized-Rapha)

Alex Howes (EF Education-NIPPO)

Russell Finsterwald (Clif Pro Team)

