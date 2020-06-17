Roglič, Pogačar to go head-to-head at Slovenian nationals Sunday

Two top favorites for this summer’s Tour de France will get their race legs turning again this week.

Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar are both set to contend in the Slovenian national championships Sunday.

With WorldTour racing set to restart August 1, the majority of nations will be holding their nationals in the week commencing August 17, one week in advance of the Tour de France. The Slovenian championships will mark a rare early glimpse of riders’ form after the coronavirus shut down with its exceptionally early slot in the calendar. Slovenia was the first European country to call an official end to the coronavirus epidemic in its country, and lifted some of its border controls mid-May.

While Pogačar, third in last year’s Vuelta a España, got a hot start to his season with a GC win at Volta a la Communitat Valenciana and second overall at the UAE-Tour. Roglič, the winner of last year’s Vuelta, hasn’t raced since October.

The two will get their first taste of each other’s form on a 146-kilometer course Sunday, which features a testing 5km, eight percent summit finish. Both Pogačar’s UAE-Team Emirates and Roglič’s Team Jumbo-Visma are planning on getting their season started proper at the Vuelta a Burgos, July 28 to August 1.