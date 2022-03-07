Zwift becomes title sponsor of Parix-Roubaix Femmes

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

On Monday, Zwift announced that it will become the presenting partner of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift.

The 2022 “Hell Of the North” is the second edition of the race after the COVID-delayed inaugural race was finally held last year. It takes place on April 16th, a week later than usual due to local elections, and marks one of the most exciting races on the Women’s WorldTour calendar.

The Paris-Roubaix Femmes announcement builds on the momentum generated by Zwift’s new partnership with the Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) for this year’s inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Both events underpin the global fitness platform’s significant investment into the women’s peloton.

Read also:

“We are particularly excited to have Zwift join us as title partner of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift,” said Yann le Moënner, general director of the ASO. “Zwift’s involvement in the development of women’s cycling continues after being the very first to follow us after the creation of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, which will take place for the first time next July.

“Following our collaboration during the virtual Tour de France of 2020 and after the success of the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes last year, we are convinced that with Zwift at our side, our efforts for the development of women’s cycling will be crowned with success.”

🚴‍♀️ We are delighted to confirm that @GoZwift, already title partners of @LeTourFemmes, will be doing the same for Paris-Roubaix Femmes! Welcome!🤝 🚴‍♀️ Nous sommes ravis de confirmer que @GoZwift, partenaire titre du @LeTourFemmes, aura le même rôle sur #ParisRoubaixFemmes! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3zbpNJJRk9 — Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift (@RoubaixFemmes) March 7, 2022

In recent years, Zwift has been working to put women’s racing on an equal footing with men’s with initiatives that include the recent UCI Cycling Esports World Championships, the Virtual Tour de France, Zwift Academy, and the Tour for All.

Paris-Roubaix Femmes debuted in October 2021 after being announced in 2020 and delayed one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The inaugural edition more than exceeded the hype, with Lizzie Deignan breaking away on an early cobbled section and riding 82 kilometers solo to victory.

The women’s peloton welcomed Zwift’s four-year commitment to the race.

“It’s fantastic to see a company like Zwift stepping in to make the investment our sport deserves, allowing us to now race some of the most iconic races in the world,” said Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM. “Paris Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift is something truly special and is one race that will always live up to the expectation.”

“We have already proven this to be an unmissable event in the UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar and it’s fantastic to have Zwift show its support by increasing their investment in the advancement of professional women’s cycling,” added Coryn Labecki of Jumbo-Visma.