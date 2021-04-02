Zdeněk Štybar’s absence a blow to Deceuninck-Quick-Step playbook for Tour of Flanders

Pre-race favorites Deceuninck-Quick-Step will be missing a key player in its tactical playbook for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

Zdeněk Štybar, one of the strongest riders on the Belgian classics powerhouse, will not race Sunday due to health problems.

Team officials said Stybar underwent a minor operation Wednesday at a Brussels hospital after doctors diagnosed heart arrhythmia.

Related: The Haywire Heart — How too much exercise can kill you, and what you can do to protect your heart

“I am obviously disappointed to miss De Ronde on Sunday,” Stybar said in a team release Friday. “With E3, Gent-Wevelgem, Flanders, and Paris-Roubaix, [this] is my favorite part of the season. I had been training well and felt that my form going into this weekend was the best that I have had for some time.”

Stybar’s departure will be a blow for Deceuninck-Quick-Step, which counted on the winner of the 2019 E3 Harelbeke and two-time runner-up at Paris-Roubaix to be a key player in its tactical plan.

By Friday afternoon, it was not yet clear who was going to replace Stybar on the team roster.

It will mean Deceuninck-Quick-Step will have one fewer ace in the hole to mark moves and go on the attack in the all-important Flanders, which sees its importance step up following the decision Thursday to reschedule Paris-Roubaix for October.

More pressure will be on other Quick-Step riders to fill the void, and Stybar’s absence could give wings to other favorites in Sunday’s race.

Top rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) said Stybar’s absence will be noted in the race Sunday.

“He is one of the strongest riders at Deceuninck, and especially in a race like Flanders with so many short climbs,” van der Poel said on a media call Friday. “For sure he was one of the strongest guys this spring.”

Even without Štybar, Deceuninck-Quick-Step will line up with a formidable squad that includes world champion Julian Alaphilippe, Yves Lampaert, Florian Sénéchel, and E3 Saxo Bank Classic winner Kasper Asgreen.

The 35-year-old was a key marker in Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s tactical masterpiece at E3, and finished fifth after marking rival’s wheels behind the attacking Asgreen. Two days later, Štybar noticed something was off.

The Czech star said he felt unwell following last Sunday’s Gent-Wevelgem, where he was 25th. The team’s medical staff discovered Stybar was suffering from what they called a “heart rhythm problem,” and recommended that he would undergo an ablation procedure.

Despite feeling better, medical staffers said it was advisable that Stybar steer wide of the demands of a six-hour race as punishing as Flanders.

“I am lucky that this is a minor surgery, and I am grateful that it happened and has been fixed, not only with the perspective of the rest of my season, but also my overall health,” Stybar said. “After a check-up it was nice to know that it was nothing more serious. I will take some days off now to relax, then look forward to starting training again.”