Zdeněk Štybar signs contract with Team BikeExchange-Jayco, will return to cyclocross

As reported earlier this month by VeloNews, 36-year-old Zdeněk Štybar has signed a contract with Team BikeExchange-Jayco for 2023.

The move will see Štybar race the classics and return to cyclocross, a discipline in which he became a three-time world champion.

The veteran classics rider was deemed surplus to requirements at QuickStep AlphaVinyl with the Belgian squad unwilling to extend the rider’s contract. During the summer he vowed to return in 2023 and find a competitive WorldTour team to race for.

According to Team BikeExchange-Jayco, Štybar will race as a team road captain next season, bolster the team’s classics aspirations, and impart his years of experience on the younger riders within the Australian team.

“We’ve already strengthened our roster for the 2023 season in many areas and now, with the addition of Zdeněk Štybar we have a very complete and well-rounded team,” said general manager Brent Copeland.

“His list of results and performances in a wide range of races speak for themselves, we know what we are getting with him, and it is very exciting and motivating to be adding such a rider to our squad. We have had quite a lot of changes over the past years and with many of our older experienced riders moving on, it was very important for us to make sure we continue to include seasoned professionals that know the races and the peloton inside out, to lead the team, and also assist the up-and-coming generation.”

Štybar spent 12 years at QuickStep and became one of the team’s most reliable and successful riders. He won Strade Bianche, a stage in the Tour de France, and finished second twice in Paris-Roubaix.

“This is something very special for me to change teams in the final part of my career,” he said.

“I had a great time with my previous team, but I am very excited for this new season with Team BikeExchange-Jayco. The group of people seem very strong together, both the environment and the winning mentally. I am ready to begin this new chapter and I am sure it will be very special for me. I am also curious to race on different materials and working with Giant will be a great opportunity for me, they are such a big player in our market and I am excited to try their products. These changes will give me extra motivation to keep performing and to fight with the best riders in the peloton. It will be a big boost of energy for me.

The veteran is ready to embrace his new role.

“My goals will be to be the best I can be at every race. Of course, the Belgium Classics will be key events for me and I am looking forward to competing there with my new colors, but I’m also ready to help younger riders in the team and share my experience and knowledge with them. I believe this is an important duty at this stage of my career and I am very happy to do so.”