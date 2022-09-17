Zdeněk Štybar set for Team BikeExchange-Jayco transfer

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Veteran classics rider Zdenek Štybar looks set for a move to Team BikeExchange-Jayco in 2023.

The 36-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Patrick Lefevere at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl but the rider vowed to keep racing and look for a spot on another team.

Team BikeExchange-Jayco would not comment when approached by VeloNews on Saturday but several sources have stated that the deal is on.

Štybar would bring a huge amount of value and experience to the Australian team. A former winner of Strade Bianche, E3 BinckBank Classic, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, he has worked alongside some of the biggest one-day racers from the last two decades.

BikeExchange has been busy in the transfer market this summer. Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers), Felix Engelhardt (Tyrol), Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma), Elmar Reinders (Riwal), Rudy Porter, Blake Quick, and Felix Engelhardt have all joined for 2023.

Both Michael Matthews and Simon Yates signed contract extensions.