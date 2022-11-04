Yves Lampaert staying put at Quick-Step team for three more years

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Yves Lampaert, the Belgian stalwart who roared into the yellow jersey this summer at the Tour de France, is staying put at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

The 31-year-old will remain part of the so-called “Wolfpack” through 2025, the team confirmed Friday.

“I see the team as my family and I am always really proud when we can be successful, so let’s see if we can add some more in the coming years,” Lampaert said. “I would like to thank Patrick [Lefevere] for the confidence that he has shown in me and I hope to repay that faith.”

Lampaert joined the team in 2015, quickly found his place as a classic specialist, a powerful time trialist and a reliable domestique and teammate during stage racing. He will now see a decade with the team as it enters its new era as Soudal Quick-Step.

A spell in yellow, a fall at Paris-Roubaix

Team manager Patrick Lefevere pays back Lampaert with a three-year contract extension. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lampaert saw an up-and-down 2022, which including a crash during Paris-Roubaix that might have cost him a podium spot. He bounced back to take a surprise win in the opening time trial of the Tour de France in Copenhagen and snagged the coveted yellow jersey.

Lampaert boasts 15 wins so far in his career, including wins at the Vuelta a España, Tour de Suisse, Tour of Britain, Dwars door Vlaanderen (2017 and 2018) and Classic Brugge-De Panne, as well as Belgian national road race and time trial titles.

“When we think of his last year, we think of what happened in Paris-Roubaix and being in yellow at the Tour de France, but the bigger picture is so much more than that,” said team boss Patrick Lefevere. “He has taken some big victories individually, but he also works tirelessly for others and he is a huge part of our team and we are delighted that we will have him for three more years.”