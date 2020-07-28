Young Dutch rider loses part of finger in Burgos stage 1 crash

Cycling’s first race back since March reminded everyone how dangerous it can be.

Gijs Leemreize, a 20-year-old racing in his first pro race, lost part of a finger in his right hand in a crash about 50km to go in Tuesday’s first stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.

Jumbo-Visma officials confirmed that Leemreize to sever part of his finger in his right hand, adding that doctors at a hospital in Burgos where, “a plastic surgeon will restore his damaged fingertip in the best possible way.”

Leemreize was just bumped up to the top team from the development squad last week.

It was not clear what caused the crash, but TV images showed Leemreize and Ineos rider Sebastian Henao sprawled on the ground next to a guardrail.

Henao, who had returned to Europe last week from Colombia, was also out of the race with a dislocated shoulder, Ineos officials confirmed.

The Burgos tour continues Wednesday with a rolling stage across the northern meseta with a profile that’s well-suited for the sprinters.