Wout van Aert wins Belgian national time trial championship

Belgian Wout van Aert won his country’s individual time trial championship Thursday.

The 25-year-old who races for Jumbo-Visma beat back world hour record-holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), and Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal) to take another national champion’s jersey in the event.

Van Aert, fastest at every intermediate checkpoint, covered the 41.6-kilometer course in 50:10.1. This was 30.1 seconds ahead of Campanaerts, and 1:17 ahead of Frison.

Notably missing from the results was van Aert’s compatriot Remco Evenepoel, who was second in the individual time trial at the 2019 UCI world championships.

Evenepoel crashed out at Saturday’s Il Lombardia, suffering a broken pelvis and bruised lung, and is not expected to return for the 2020 season.

Van Aert has had good results with the return to racing, taking wins at Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo, and winning the first stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Van Aert will start the Tour de France on Saturday, August 29th, riding in support of Primož Roglič.