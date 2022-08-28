Wout van Aert punches to reduced sprint victory at Bretagne Classic-Ouest France

Become a Member

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert kicked out of a small group to win Bretagne Classic-Ouest France after a relentless attacking display Sunday.

The Jumbo-Visma ace surged past Axel Laurance (B&B Hotels) and Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo) in an 18-rider gallop in Plouay to claim his first victory in the historic WorldTour classic.

Victory reverses Van Aert’s disappointment after being caught out by Marco Haller at the Bemer Cyclassic last weekend.

Van Aert countered a series of moves in the final hour of racing in north west France as rivals tried to neutralize his sprinting threat before he surged for his ninth victory of the season.

The Belgian was a dominant force at the Tour de France this summer with three stage victories, and now rides toward the world championships via the Canadian Grand Prix races.

“I was sick for a week after the Tour, but I took my time to recover,” Van Aert said at the finish. “I’m happy with my legs. At four weeks from worlds, it’s important to stay focused.”

Van Aert’s Tour de France and rainbow jersey rivals Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) were absent from the decisive action. Defending champ Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-Citroen) finished 20th.

A six-rider move went off the front early of Sunday’s 254km Breton marathon.

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers), Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels), Chris Hamilton (DSM), Yevgeniy Gidich (Astana Qazaqstan), Johan Meens (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces) and Martin Urianstad (UNO X) made the escape and built out a solid gap.

Ten riders blasted across to the six leaders as the race clicked into its final hour as UAE Emirates, DSM, and Groupama FDJ all pushed two riders into the front group of 16.

The UAE Emirates duo of Matteo Trentin and Rui Oliveira did their best to keep the rest of the move alive, but the peloton had other plans.

Jumbo-Visma missed the breakaway and went on a mission to keep a lid on the race for Van Aert. The Dutch crew cut the gap to 30 seconds before Van Aert engaged race-mode.

The Belgian breezed across to the stragglers from the day’s break at 25km to go before the rest of the bunch clawed its way across. Van Aert kept hammering solo at the front of the 60-strong group while the rest of his team vanished.

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) went solo out of the escape for several kilometers and was joined by Andrea Piccolo (EF Education EasyPost) and Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani CSF) for the final 13km circuit around Plouay.

The trio dangled some 15 seconds ahead of the fragmented break, but Van Aert kept motoring in a small pack of favorites that included threats like Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) and Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers).

The race all came together inside the final 5km.

Oliver Naesen (Ag2r Citroen) and Valentin Madouas (Groupama FDJ) tried to preempt the bunch sprint, but Van Aert marked them out.

Tratnik attacked again at 3km to go, but again, it was Van Aert that countered, and the race rumbled toward the final sprint.

Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma6:04:22
2LAURANCE AxelB&B Hotels - KTM0:00
3KAMP AlexanderTrek - Segafredo0:00
4DE LIE ArnaudLotto Soudal0:00
5FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
6GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
7NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
8THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:00
9SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
10PICCOLO AndreaEF Education-EasyPost0:00
11BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies0:00
12ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team0:00
13BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
14TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:00
15MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
16HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
17DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
18GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
19IZAGIRRE IonCofidis0:05
20COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team0:08
21LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies0:18
22URIANSTAD MartinUno-X Pro Cycling Team0:27
23VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:29
24TIZZA MarcoBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB0:29
25SCARONI ChristianAstana Qazaqstan Team0:29
26ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:29
27MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:29
28SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
29VAUQUELIN KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic0:29
30CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech0:29
31CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal0:29
32ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:29
33ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:29
34SERRANO GonzaloMovistar Team0:29
35ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM0:29
36OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:32
37VAN DEN BERG MarijnEF Education-EasyPost1:03
38TEUNS DylanIsrael - Premier Tech1:09
39CLAEYS DimitriIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
40PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:09
41HOELGAARD MarkusTrek - Segafredo1:23
42BITTNER PavelTeam DSM1:25
43NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:37
44NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech2:41
45VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:41
46CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3:09
47VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team3:09
48DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team3:09
49GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM3:09
50NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech3:09
51LIEPIŅŠ EmīlsTrek - Segafredo3:09
52VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers3:09
53GIBBONS RyanUAE Team Emirates3:09
54KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education-EasyPost3:09
55BLOUWE LouisBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB3:09
56GRONDIN DonavanTeam Arkéa Samsic3:09
57GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team3:09
58ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious3:09
59PAGE HugoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:09
60PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:09
61GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:09
62MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:09
63HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:09
64MAAS JanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:09
65ASKEY LewisGroupama - FDJ3:09
66BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech3:09
67ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team3:09
68MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM3:09
69DVERSNES FredrikUno-X Pro Cycling Team3:09
70KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ3:09
71MEENS JohanBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB3:09
72GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3:09
73PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic3:09
74SIMON JulienTotalEnergies3:09
75BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM3:09
76HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:09
77CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team3:09
78VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3:09
79FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3:09
80HEINSCHKE LeonTeam DSM3:09
81TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:09
82BIDARD FrançoisCofidis3:09
83BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:09
84RANGEL COSTA ViniciusMovistar Team3:09
85LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates3:09
86SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3:09
87SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:09
88TRENTIN MatteoUAE Team Emirates3:09
89POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates3:09
90DUNBAR EddieINEOS Grenadiers3:09
91STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ3:09
92MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis3:09
93GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ3:09
94VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal3:23
95ABRAHAMSEN JonasUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:29
96CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team6:29
97PRICE-PEJTERSEN JohanBahrain - Victorious6:29
98ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team6:29
99BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM6:29
100ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe6:29
101DEVRIENDT TomIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:29
102DECLERCQ TimQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:29
103RESELL Erik NordsæterUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:29
104ABERASTURI JonTrek - Segafredo6:29
105BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe6:29
106SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies6:29
107GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM6:29
108BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost6:29
109MOLLY KennyBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB6:29
110PLANCKAERT BaptisteIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:29
111VIVIANI AttilioBingoal Pauwels Sauces WB6:29
112VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo6:29
113TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM6:29
114COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM6:29
115PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6:29
116FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech6:29
117TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies6:29
118ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6:29
119ŠTYBAR ZdeněkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:29
120TILLER RasmusUno-X Pro Cycling Team6:29
121DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ6:29
122ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers10:05
123PEREZ AnthonyCofidis10:05
124PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe11:17
125GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe11:17
126NATAROV YuriyAstana Qazaqstan Team11:17
127DOUBEY FabienTotalEnergies11:17
128GOVEKAR MatevžBahrain - Victorious11:17
129SKAARSETH AndersUno-X Pro Cycling Team11:17
130BARTA WillMovistar Team11:17
131ZINGLE AxelCofidis13:47
132ROOSEN TimoJumbo-Visma13:47
133WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszEF Education-EasyPost13:47
134LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education-EasyPost13:47
135BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team13:47
136EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma13:47
137RIVERA Brandon SmithINEOS Grenadiers13:47
138WILLIAMS StephenBahrain - Victorious13:47

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

