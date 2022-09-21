Wout van Aert extends Jumbo-Visma contract through 2026

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert has extended his contract with Jumbo-Visma for another two years and will ride for the Dutch team until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The 28-year-old has been with the team since 2019 and has become one of the best riders in the world.

This year alone he has won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Saxo Bank Classic, three Tour de France stages and the green jersey, and Bretagne Classic-Ouest-France.

His stunning performances have seen him win time trials, flat stages against pure sprinters and stages in the high mountains. He has been likened to Eddy Merckx.

“I feel very good with this team. We have already shown that I can perform at my best here. That is also thanks to the facilities I get there. It surprised me the team wanted to negotiate my contract again, but it’s a nice recognition,” Van Aert said Wednesday

“We quickly agreed. I don’t think a longer partnership poses any risks because we’ve been able to get better for the past four years. One of the team’s slogans is ‘better every day’, which is not coming out of thin air.

“We keep improving in performance, the team’s facilities, everything. Because of this, I’m confident I won’t have to worry about being on this squad for the next four years,” he said. “We constantly strive for the best, which made the decision simple. I give the team that assurance, and it gives me the peace of mind I need to succeed in the upcoming years.”

Also read:

The Belgian took the opportunity to dismiss the notion that Jumbo-Visma had not provided him with enough chances or race for himself over the last few years.

The team has basically built its entire classics operation around the rider and allowed him to focus on the green jersey at the Tour de France despite separate desires to target the yellow jersey.

“I am always looking for new challenges and still have plenty to accomplish. I occasionally hear the criticism that the team gives me too few opportunities. But I think the opposite is the case,” he said.

“I’ve already been given many more possibilities than I would have otherwise due to the growth I’ve been able to experience with this team. I might be the sole leader in a grand tour in another team, but I would not have had the same legs,” Van Aert said.

“I have the best teammates at Jumbo-Visma, and I am as well-prepared as possible. I have already taken a lot of pleasure from my and the team’s successes. It’s amazing to be part of it. I believe it to be the ideal image. I’m happy to have found my home here.”

Sports director Merijn Zeeman celebrated the contract extension between the team and his rider.

“We are delighted that he will be part of our team for the next four years,” Zeeman said.