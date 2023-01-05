WorldTour riders show off their 2023 kits

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

New year, new jersey.

With the 2023 season beginning to take flight, riders and teams have been hitting social media in recent days to show off their new colors.

Some definite themes have already become clear with blue dominating both the men’s and women’s pelotons. Red and orange are another key feature in the men’s peloton with several squads opting for a red design.

VeloNews has rounded up all of the new looks for 2023 from the men’s and women’s WorldTours.

AG2R Citroën

If it ain’t broke then don’t fix it. That’s the motto that AG2R Citroën has gone with for 2023, keeping its kit almost identical to last season.

Alpecin-Deceuninck/Fenix-Deceuninck

The men’s and women’s squads of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Fenix-Deceuninck are new entries to their respective WorldTours. The men’s team has not yet unveiled a new kit for 2023 and is currently racing the cyclocross season with its existing dark blue look. Meanwhile, the women have got a new blue look as the team steps up to the top tier.

Bling bling! Time for a new story, as Fenix-Deceuninck is born! 💥 We are delighted and proud to announce that both Fenix & @Deceuninck step up to naming partners of our women's team with the absolute aim of giving men and women equal opportunities. (1/2)#FenixDeceuninck pic.twitter.com/yQ0XRugdRN — Fenix-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@FenixDeceuninck) December 7, 2022

Arkéa-Samsic

One of the new entries into the WorldTour after making it through the relegation competition, Arkéa-Samsic is coming in with a new monochrome look. The jersey is still red, but there’s more of it as the black fade has been out. It’s a simple design that works well and will stand out.

Astana-Qazaqstan

Like AG2R, Astana has decided to keep a long-established design for its 2023 kit. The team posted a picture of its 2023 roster on New Year’s day, sparking plenty of rumors about Mark Cavendish’s potential move to the squad. Cavendish is missing from the picture, but this picture was taken several days before he arrived in Spain to meet with management and a potential switch for the Manxman is still on the cards.

Bahrain-Victorious

There are only a few small tweaks to the Bahrain-Victorious kit for the 2023 season with the team keeping the same color scheme as it has had in recent seasons. The orange is a little bit darker and there are a few more black accents, but it otherwise looks the same.

Bora-Hansgrohe

The German-registered squad unveiled its new kit shortly before the new year with a similar design to its 2022 look. Rather than a bold new design, the team hailed the aerodynamic advantages of its Le Col-manufactured kit.

Canyon-SRAM

Canyon-SRAM is among a small number of teams that is yet to unveil its 2023 design. The team is known for its colorful designs and we can likely expect nothing less for this season. For now, let’s just admire the nice-looking kit the team raced in throughout 2022.

Cofidis

Cofidis revealed its sleek new kit design on the opening day of the year. The French team has kept its traditional red and white, which are the colors of the main sponsor, but has made a few key tweaks. The red is a bit richer than last year’s kit design and covers the whole chest and back with the white restricted to the sleeves. The women’s and para-cycling squads will compete in the same kits.

EF Education-EasyPost/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Neither the men’s or women’s team has officially unveiled its kit for 2023 but we have an idea of what it will look like after Andrey Amador accidentally leaked the men’s jersey on his social media. The Costa Rican posted a picture of himself in the new kit on his social media before quickly deleting it. However, the internet never forgets and it was quickly screengrabbed before he had taken it down.

Andrey Amador ya nos indicó el nuevo uniforme del EF para el 2023. Será uno de los jerseys más usados en Ecuador en este año. ¿Les gusta? pic.twitter.com/s4TD7IAIzD — Fabricio Tufiño Armas (@FabricioTufino) January 1, 2023

FDJ-Suez

The FDJ-Suez squad was an early adopter of the dark blue look, using it throughout the 2022 season. They have maintained that style for this season, with just a few small changes. Aside from some swapping around of sponsor logos, the main difference is the loss of the white jersey sleeves for more dark blue.

Here it is. 🤩 New season, new ambitions, new kit ! pic.twitter.com/q84PSg6NUO — FDJ – SUEZ (@FDJ_SUEZ) December 29, 2022

Groupama-FDJ

We’ve split the men’s and women’s FDJ squads as, unlike other mixed teams, they’re entirely separate entities. It means slightly different looks for the two teams, though the men have followed the lead of the women with a dark blue design that has hints of the French national soccer kit from years gone by.

Human Powered Health

Following a major redesign last winter to go with the new team name, Human Powered Health has largely stuck with its 2022 design for this season. The main changes are a much bigger logo on the chest and an alteration to its orange-to-purple fade. Commentators will be grateful for something that isn’t blue. The men, who race at ProTeam level, will race in the same kit as the women.

Ineos Grenadiers

Amongst a sea of largely unchanged jerseys, Ineos Grenadiers stands out as one of the few teams to go for a complete redesign. Gone is its predominantly black look and in is a new orange and black kit. It looks a lot like the Bahrain-Victorious kit. Fortunately for those of us who plan to watch cycling over the next year, the black accents are slightly different, but it might take a few races to spot the differences at a distance.

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert

The color scheme is the same as 2022, but it looks like it has had a redesign done by a toddler. It’s not a classic kit but it’s not too bad, either.

Israel-Premier Tech Roland

While the men were demoted at the end of last year, the women remain in the WorldTour for 2023. Having partnered up with the men’s squad in 2022, this season sees the partnership grow closer with a new name for the women’s team and a new kit. There are hints of blue in the new kit but the pink and white accents will help it stand out.

Happy New Year from everyone at Israel – Premier Tech Roland! 🎉 Here's to a great 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/N5MdQLHJd4 — Israel – Premier Tech Roland (@TeamIPTRoland) January 1, 2023

Jumbo-Visma

It’s a game of spot the difference between the 2022 and 2023 jerseys with next to no changes between the two. The biggest difference in the picture below is the new riders on the team’s roster.

Liv Racing TeqFind

Liv Racing Teqfind has not followed the move to blue and decided to keep the exact same purple design it raced with in 2023. The only real change is the addition of TeqFind as a co-sponsor, replacing Xstra as a main backer.

Movistar

Movistar has been blue for a long time so it is no surprise that it has a blue theme for 2023. However, it has followed the lead of several other teams by going for a royal blue look for this year, with both its men’s and women’s teams racing in the same kit.

SD Worx

SD Worx has not yet unveiled its 2023 kit, but it is set to do it later this week. The team’s training jersey has already been on show, though, with Lorena Wiebes giving it a debut at the GP Sven Nys on New Years’ day.

Debut day ✨@lorenawiebes made her debut for Team SD Worx in the GP Sven Nys today. 🔥 She rode in our training kit. The CX was a good preparation for the upcoming season, Lorena finished 36th. Next up: team training camp in 🇪🇸 Let’s go! 🦄 📸 @billy_lebelge pic.twitter.com/PfAt2Hf6q8 — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) January 1, 2023

Soudal Quick-Step

This jersey was unveiled way earlier than any other with the team showing it off at last year’s Tour de France. However, the first pictures of the team riding in the kit were published late last week. The newly renamed Soudal Quick-Step-AG Insurance women’s team will ride with a very similar kit with just a few small differences.

Team DSM

The DSM jersey is still under wraps for now until the team launch on January 10. The design has been fairly similar for several seasons now, so it’s unlikely to change much for 2023.

Team Jayco-AlUla

A new name for 2023 brings a small redesign with a much cleaner look unveiled by the team earlier this week. The color scheme remains ultimately the same with the men’s kit dominated by blue and some small purple accents for the women.

Trek-Segafredo

Like many teams in this list, there are only a few minor differences in the kit as the squad moves into 2023. The men get red sleeves and the women get light blue ones plus a navy and white Trek badge across the front.

UAE Team Emirates/UAE Team ADQ

There are hardly any changes for the men, except for the black sleeves. Meanwhile, the women have kept the same color scheme but played around with the ratios. Blue is slightly more dominant than it was last year while yellow features far less.

Uno-X

There are absolutely no changes for the Uno-X team with the squad keeping its distinctive red and yellow design.