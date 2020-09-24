WorldTour pros pull out of labor talks with CPA ahead of Imola world championships

A splinter group of top pro riders has abruptly pulled out of meetings this week to discuss significant changes within the CPA, the rider’s group recognized by the UCI.

VeloNews has learned that a group representing 350 WorldTour pro riders will not sit down as hoped for with CPA president Gianni Bugno in meetings coinciding with this weekend’s road world championships in Italy.

For months, riders have been pushing for an overhaul of the voting process within the CPA (Cyclistes Professionnels Associés), the closest thing men’s professional cycling has to a rider’s union.

Under the current bylaws, riders are represented via national associations that vote in blocks in a system that is akin to the Electoral College in the United States. Instead, the group wants the CPA to adopt a “one-rider, one-vote” system that it says will provide a more representative and democratic voice among the peloton on key issues with stakeholders as well as in internal CPA elections.

Informal talks during the past several months between representatives of the rider’s group and the CPA seemed to have opened the door for a possible compromise over the voting issue.

Those efforts have hit a new roadblock this week ahead of annual CPA meetings.

Sources told VeloNews that the CPA did not follow through with promises of documents outlining changes in bylaws to share before what was expected to be a scheduled face-to-face between representatives of the 350 WorldTour pros and the CPA this week in Imola.

Without having a chance to review and discuss the item with its members beforehand, the group decided to not attend the meeting.

CPA officials, however, said there was never a promise of documents, characterized the matter as a “misunderstanding,” and said that the door remains open for more “informal” talks with the group.

The CPA, meanwhile, is moving forward with its internal meetings this week with its board members and rider representatives.